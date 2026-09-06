George backs Coastal Karnataka trade and tourism fair

CH NEWS, MANGALURU

The proposed seven-day Coastal Karnataka Trade, Industry, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Exhibition has received an encouraging response from Energy and Tourism Minister K J George.

A delegation from RACHANA – Catholic Chamber of Commerce & Industry, led by MLC Ivan D’Souza and former RACHANA president, met George and submitted a detailed proposal seeking Karnataka government support for organising the landmark exhibition in February 2027.

George appreciated RACHANA’s initiative and its vision of bringing entrepreneurs, industries, businesses and tourism stakeholders together on a common platform. He said such an event could create opportunities for networking, business development, investment promotion and showcasing the economic potential of Coastal Karnataka.

A key proposal discussed was RACHANA’s campaign to “Create Mangalore as a Brand” and position the city prominently on the national and international tourism map.

The delegation highlighted Mangaluru’s airport, seaport, railway and national highway connectivity, besides its potential in beach, temple, heritage and cultural tourism. The city’s healthcare, education, hospitality, IT and entrepreneurship sectors were also highlighted.

RACHANA proposed positioning Mangaluru and the wider coastal region as an attractive destination for tourists, investors, businesses and skilled talent. George reportedly recognised the potential of the branding initiative and the scope for coordinated promotion to increase tourist arrivals and generate wider economic opportunities.

RACHANA also sought Rs 2 crore in financial assistance from the government for the exhibition, whose estimated total cost is around Rs 3.20 crore.

The seven-day event is planned as more than a conventional trade fair. It will bring together businesses, manufacturers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, start-ups, service providers, investors and tourism stakeholders.

The exhibition is expected to feature B2B interactions, buyer-seller meets, knowledge sessions and networking opportunities. A dedicated Tourism Pavilion is also proposed to showcase Coastal Karnataka’s tourism attractions and investment potential.

RACHANA president Roy Castelino and vice-president Leslie Rego thanked George for his positive response and encouragement.