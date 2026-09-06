Youth form human pyramids as Mangaluru celebrates Mosarukudike

CH NEWS, MANGALURU

The day after Lord Krishna Janmashtami, the traditional ‘Mosarukudike’ festival was celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm across Mangaluru, drawing thousands of people to the city’s roads.

Youth groups formed three- and four-tier human pyramids to reach pots suspended high above the streets. Chanting “Govinda Govinda”, participants climbed to the top and smashed pots filled with curd, coloured water, turmeric-saffron water and other items.

As the pots broke, coloured water splashed over the participants, adding to the festive atmosphere. Youths in saffron turbans and matching uniforms danced to the beats of DJ music and Nashik bands as processions moved through the city.

Thousands of people gathered along both sides of the roads and on building floors to watch the spectacle and record the celebrations on their mobile phones.

The grandest curd-pot celebrations and processions were held at four major locations in the city. The large crowds and processions led to considerable traffic congestion in these areas.

The City Traffic Police had made precautionary arrangements and diverted vehicles through alternative routes to ensure smoother traffic movement during the celebrations.

Kalkura Foundation president Pradeep Kumar Kalkura said the festival had a distinctive cultural significance in Tulunadu. The celebration held the day after Ashtami as part of Sri Krishna Leelotsava is known as ‘Vitlapindi’ or ‘Mosarukudike’.

While the festival in Udupi is largely temple-centric, Kalkura said it had evolved into a major public celebration in parts of Mangaluru, with youth organisations and Krishna Janmotsava committees taking a leading role.

“Today, youth organisations and Krishna Janmotsava committees build huts on the roads and hang pots containing bananas, snacks, coloured water and money. It is a rare celebration where people come together to celebrate the beautiful ideas associated with Krishna’s childhood and Rasalila,” Kalkura said.