Nammuru Hemme: GBA rewards 625/625 scorers with tablets

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

Celebrating academic excellence and youthful ambition, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), alongside the Bengaluru Urban District Zilla Panchayat, hosted a grand civic felicitation event titled ‘Nammuru Hemme’ (Our City, Our Pride) at the historic Town Hall on Saturday. Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda presided over the ceremony, honoring 181 meritorious students from across the city for their exceptional performance in board examinations and institutional assessments.

The honored group comprised 106 high-achieving SSLC students, 45 PUC scholars, and 30 standout pupils from GBA-run schools. Every recognized student received certificates, medals, mementoes, smartwatches, school bags, shawls, and reusable water bottles. In a special gesture to reward elite performance, the top five SSLC scorers and the top three PUC achievers were presented with advanced digital tablets. Eligibility for the program required stellar marks, specifically 621 or higher in SSLC, 596 or more in PUC, and 496 or above in central-syllabus 10th and 12th-grade exams.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Byre Gowda emphasized that securing over 99% requires years of disciplined dedication. Drawing from personal experiences in his rural constituency, he noted that a lack of infrastructure should never serve as an excuse to lower one’s ambitions, citing examples of under-resourced schools outperforming well-funded institutions through sheer willpower. He also highlighted that extraordinary results frequently come from students belonging to humble backgrounds, such as children of daily-wage workers or street vendors achieving perfect board scores.

Explaining the choice of the iconic Town Hall as the venue, the minister noted that receiving civic honors in a landmark cultural hub inspires both the recipients and the broader community. Beyond traditional academics, Gowda reminded the young audience that talent spans diverse domains, including sports, arts, and technology, urging them to pursue excellence with unwavering dedication in whatever career path they ultimately choose to follow.