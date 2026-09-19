More veterinary hospitals to be established: Puttaranga

Mangaluru

The state government is taking steps to strengthen veterinary services and establish more veterinary institutions, Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister C. Puttaranga Shetty said on Saturday. He said mobile veterinary units were providing services at farmers’ doorsteps across the state.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Pashupalana Bhavana at Jail Road, Kodialbail, in Mangaluru, the minister said the government was supporting milk producers by providing an incentive of Rs. 5 per litre of milk. Regular vaccination programmes were also being conducted to prevent the spread of diseases among livestock.

The new building houses the office of the Deputy Director (Administration) of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services. Shetty said new veterinary institutions would be established and existing facilities upgraded wherever necessary. He added that new veterinary colleges were also being established to strengthen veterinary education and services.

The minister said compensation was being provided to farmers under the Anugraha scheme for financial losses caused by the accidental death of livestock. Fodder minikits were being supplied to help meet the needs of cattle owners. He also said laboratories had been established at various locations to enable the early detection of livestock diseases.

Shetty said government goshalas were providing shelter and care to destitute, diseased, aged and unproductive cattle. Financial assistance was also being extended to privately managed goshalas, he said. The department would continue to provide support to farmers and work towards improving livestock care and veterinary services.

Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister U.T. Khader said animals, like humans, have the right to live and should be protected. He said caring for animals was a responsibility shared by society and expressed hope that the department would provide better services to farmers.

Deputy Director Dr Arunkumar Shetty N. welcomed the gathering, while Dr Udayakumar Shetty, Chief Veterinary Officer of Brahmavar Taluk, compered the programme. T.M. Shahid Thekkil, Chalet Lavina Pinto, Mamatha D.S. Gatti, Raviraj Shetty and others attended the event.