Satish Jarkiholi says strong leaders strengthen Congress party

Belagavi

Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Saturday said a political party becomes weak only when all its leaders are weak, in an apparent response to former minister K.N. Rajanna’s recent remarks about Congress and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Jarkiholi said D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were key leaders of the Congress. He said the party’s strength depended on all its leaders and that it would become stronger when its leaders remained strong. He was responding to Rajanna’s statement that the Congress would weaken if Siddaramaiah became weak.

On the drought situation, Jarkiholi said nine taluks in the district had already been declared drought-affected, while most of the remaining six could also be included. He said the criteria for declaring drought were determined by the Central Government and that neither the Chief Minister nor the Deputy Commissioner could change them. He appealed to farmers to wait for the process instead of resorting to protests.

Jarkiholi also said two Cabinet berths were vacant and expressed confidence that the Congress high command and Chief Minister would fill them soon.

The minister was speaking after attending the ‘Praja Seve’ public grievance programme in Yaragatti. He said the initiative would be conducted across all taluks within three months and would bring government services closer to citizens. People submitted petitions on housing, electricity, education, irrigation, transport, agriculture and other issues. Jarkiholi said a dedicated department would be created for the programme and officials had been directed to provide on-the-spot solutions wherever legally possible.

Praja Seve grievance drive

Minister Jarkiholi announced that the ‘Praja Seve’ grievance programme will expand across all taluks in three months to deliver on-the-spot solutions for citizens. He also expressed confidence that two vacant Cabinet berths will be filled soon.

“Declined to comment on Rajanna’s remarks about voting patterns among Vokkaligas. On the proposed UPI transaction tax, he said the BJP should be questioned about the issue and observed that such a move could place an additional burden on people.” Satish Jarkiholi, Minister