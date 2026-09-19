Selfless service gives meaning to life: Venkannachar

Ramanagara

Selfless service helps people lead a happy and meaningful life, said Venkannachar, senior manager of Sri Guru Raghavendra Matha. He urged people to develop a spirit of service in society and work for the welfare of others without expecting anything in return.

He was speaking at a felicitation programme organised to honour volunteers who rendered service during the recently concluded Sri Guru Raghavendra Aradhana Mahotsava. He said the contribution of volunteers is essential for successfully conducting religious programmes and festivals.

Venkannachar said spiritual values and religious activities can provide a strong foundation for a peaceful and meaningful life. The three-day Aradhana Mahotsava concluded successfully with the participation of devotees and volunteers. Many people contributed their time, effort and financial support to the event through voluntary service.

He said around ₹1.75 lakh was collected in the donation boxes during the three-day festival. The amount would be used for charitable and other noble activities. He expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the successful conduct of the Mahotsava and prayed for the well-being of the volunteers and their families through the blessings of Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy.

Several volunteers were felicitated on the occasion for their contributions. Those honoured included Congress Labour Wing District President Puttaraju, Brahmin Mahasabha Taluk President R.G. Chandrashekhar, social workers K.R. Nagesh, Deepu, Pramodini and Krishna Phagnavis, journalist Sandeep Kantavara, priests of the Matha and members of the Vipra Mahila Bhajana Mandali.

Matha chief priest and administrator Madhvacharya, priests Narahari and Praveen, Somashekhar, Seetharam, Prabhanjan Achar, Vipra Mahila Bhajana Mandali General Secretary Sudha Deshpande and members K.N. Jayalakshmi, Rama, Veena, Vidya, Sridevi, Jyothi and Shaila were present.