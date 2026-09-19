Tractor accident claims two lives in Raichur

CH NEWS, Raichur

Festivities turned tragic in Raichur late Friday night after two young boys lost their lives and others sustained injuries during a Ganesh idol immersion procession near M. Eranna Circle in Jahirabad.

The deceased have been identified as S.R. Suchith Kumar (also known as Bittu) and Charankumar. The mishap occurred while the ceremonial idol was being transported on a tractor-trolley from Jahirabad towards Khasabavi for immersion.

Initial accounts suggested the tractor driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, driving into the crowd and injuring several participants. However, according to an official statement by Raichur Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri, the victims were perched atop the sound system mounted on the tractor-trolley. As the vehicle navigated a road hump, it lost balance, throwing the boys off the trailer and onto the road, where they were trapped under the moving wheels.

Suchith and Charankumar suffered severe head trauma and succumbed to their injuries shortly after being rushed to the hospital. Another victim, Vijay Kumar, sustained critical injuries in the fall and was transferred to a higher medical facility in Hyderabad for specialized care.

The Raichur Traffic Police have registered a case regarding the accident. An investigation is underway to determine whether driver negligence, vehicle instability, or improper passenger seating contributed to the fatal crash.