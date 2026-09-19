Tulu language recognition must go beyond publicity: MP Chowta

MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta stated that the BJP wholeheartedly welcomes the state cabinet’s historic decision to grant Tulu the status of Karnataka’s additional official language, alongside the announcement of development projects for the coastal belt.

However, he emphasized that these declarations must be backed by time-bound implementation rather than serving merely as publicity-driven public relations exercises.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru, Chowta clarified that the opposition party maintains an apolitical stance regarding Tulu language and culture. He attributed the milestone to decades of tireless advocacy by language activists, the expert committee led by Dr. Mohan Alva, previous BJP administrations, and past and present chairpersons of the Tulu Sahitya Academy. Chowta noted that district BJP legislators had earlier secured an audience with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar ahead of the Mangaluru cabinet session, submitting a comprehensive memorandum highlighting pressing regional concerns, many of which were subsequently taken up during deliberations.

While acknowledging the announcement of large-scale initiatives, Chowta voiced skepticism regarding execution, citing the state’s strained fiscal health over the past three and a half years and persistent funding shortfalls for ongoing welfare schemes. He pointed out that citizens are questioning whether multi-crore infrastructure packages can realistically be completed within eighteen months without clearly defined timelines or identified budgetary allocations.

Chowta urged the state government to look beyond the symbolic optics of shifting the cabinet meeting from Bengaluru to Mangaluru. He called on the Chief Minister to demonstrate administrative commitment by releasing necessary funds and executing the promised regional development projects within the stipulated timeframe.