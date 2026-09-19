Sunday, September 20, 2026
HomeStateTulu language recognition must go beyond publicity: MP Chowta
State

Tulu language recognition must go beyond publicity: MP Chowta

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
202

MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta stated that the BJP wholeheartedly welcomes the state cabinet’s historic decision to grant Tulu the status of Karnataka’s additional official language, alongside the announcement of development projects for the coastal belt.

However, he emphasized that these declarations must be backed by time-bound implementation rather than serving merely as publicity-driven public relations exercises.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru, Chowta clarified that the opposition party maintains an apolitical stance regarding Tulu language and culture. He attributed the milestone to decades of tireless advocacy by language activists, the expert committee led by Dr. Mohan Alva, previous BJP administrations, and past and present chairpersons of the Tulu Sahitya Academy. Chowta noted that district BJP legislators had earlier secured an audience with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar ahead of the Mangaluru cabinet session, submitting a comprehensive memorandum highlighting pressing regional concerns, many of which were subsequently taken up during deliberations.

While acknowledging the announcement of large-scale initiatives, Chowta voiced skepticism regarding execution, citing the state’s strained fiscal health over the past three and a half years and persistent funding shortfalls for ongoing welfare schemes. He pointed out that citizens are questioning whether multi-crore infrastructure packages can realistically be completed within eighteen months without clearly defined timelines or identified budgetary allocations.

Chowta urged the state government to look beyond the symbolic optics of shifting the cabinet meeting from Bengaluru to Mangaluru. He called on the Chief Minister to demonstrate administrative commitment by releasing necessary funds and executing the promised regional development projects within the stipulated timeframe.

Previous article
Activist flags delayed local body polls in Karnataka
Next article
Mangaluru police probe two major fraud cases
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.