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Respond to people’s grievances promptly or face action: M.B. Patil

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS, Vijayapura

Warning that administrative apathy would not be tolerated, Large and Medium Industries and Vijayapura District In-charge Minister Dr. M.B. Patil directed officials to resolve public grievances received under the ‘Praja Seva Andolana’ within stipulated timelines or face strict disciplinary action.

Dr. Patil made these remarks on Saturday after inaugurating the outreach initiative and performing the bhoomi puja for a two-storey ‘Praja Soudha’ in Devar Hipparagi town. The administrative complex will be built at an estimated cost of ₹8.60 crore on land reserved for the Tahsildar’s office along Vijayapura Road. Emphasizing Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of rural empowerment, Patil stated that the Praja Seva initiative is designed to deliver governance directly to citizens’ doorsteps, eliminating the need for repeated visits to government offices.

Ten dedicated counters were set up at the venue to process applications concerning revenue, irrigation, rural development, and municipal administration. Reviewing petitions on the spot, Patil resolved several civic matters, including directing immediate streetlight installations in Alagur within two days instead of months. He also instructed officials to address road connectivity issues, rectify pahani land records, and ensure housing schemes prioritize genuinely eligible poor families. He highlighted that past stream- and lake-filling irrigation networks covering 179 km had prevented severe drinking water crises in Vijayapura despite prevailing drought conditions. Government welfare benefits, including pension orders, disability cards, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana passbooks, were distributed to beneficiaries.

Devar Hipparagi MLA Raju Gouda Patil urged timely petition disposal and submitted key regional demands, including the sanctioning of a local Sub-Registrar office to spare farmers journeys to Sindagi, a Block Education Officer’s office, and uninterrupted electricity for agricultural pump sets.

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