Praja Seva Andolana takes services to people

Udupi

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister and Udupi District In-charge Minister Rizwan Arshad said the Praja Seva Andolana is aimed at taking government services closer to people and resolving their grievances without forcing them to repeatedly visit government offices. He was speaking while presiding over the Kapu Taluk-level meeting held at the Kapu Taluk office.

Rizwan Arshad said the government has introduced meetings at taluk and hobli levels under the theme “Government at Your Doorstep, Cooperation for Service”. Ministers, elected representatives and officials are participating in the meetings to hear public grievances directly and provide solutions at the local level. He urged people, particularly senior citizens, women, workers and economically weaker sections, to make use of the programme.

He said the special Cabinet meeting held in Mangaluru on Friday reflected the government’s focus on the development of the coastal region. He also referred to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s visit to Hebri to hear concerns related to the Kasturirangan draft notification and said efforts would be made to address the issue. He stressed that tourism development could create employment opportunities for local youth and contribute to the growth of the coastal region.

MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty said elected representatives and officials should work together as a bridge between the government and the people. He said applications received during Praja Seva meetings should not merely be acknowledged but should be followed up until a solution is provided. Officials were asked to provide resolutions within 21 days, while unresolved matters would be taken up at the government level.

Officials explained that meetings are held on the first and third Saturdays under the chairmanship of the District In-charge Minister and on the second and fourth Saturdays under the local MLA. Applications are also reviewed every Wednesday at the Deputy Commissioner’s level to monitor action taken on public grievances. A total of 75 applications related to various departments were submitted during the Kapu meeting.

The Agriculture Fair 2026 poster was released on the occasion. Battery-operated wheelchairs, sewing machines and talking laptops were distributed to beneficiaries by the Department of Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens. Information stalls were also opened by various departments, including agriculture, horticulture, social welfare and other agencies, to explain government schemes and available benefits.