Villagers warn protest over Pamanakallur drainage

Raichur

Residents of Pamanakallur village in Maski taluk have warned of an intense protest if the overflowing drains in Wards 1 and 2 are not cleaned immediately. The villagers alleged that sewage and garbage have accumulated in the drains, causing a foul smell and creating unhygienic conditions.

Speaking to the media in Kavitala village on Friday evening, the residents said the drain along the main road, from the house of Shivaraj Nalvarkar to the homes of Pattar Manayya and Anandagal Ambamma, locally known as ‘Kurudi’s Jinna’, has remained clogged with waste and sewage. People living nearby are reportedly struggling with the stench and a rise in mosquitoes.

The villagers expressed concern that the poor sanitary conditions could increase the risk of diseases such as malaria, typhoid and dengue. They said they had earlier approached Pamanakallur Panchayat Development Officer Mallayya and requested immediate cleaning of the drains. However, they alleged that no action had been taken so far.

Residents also said they had submitted a memorandum to the MLA during a Praja Seva Andolana meeting held at the Government Higher Primary School in Pamanakallur. According to them, repeated verbal and written complaints to officials and elected representatives over the past several months have failed to bring a permanent solution.

The villagers said the drainage problem was not the only issue facing the village. They alleged irregular and contaminated drinking water supply from Irakal Lake and raised concerns over the quality and progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission project. They also complained about a shortage of basic amenities. The villagers urged authorities to take immediate action and warned that they would launch an agitation under the leadership of various organisations if their demands continued to be ignored.

Villagers Kumaraswamy Hiremath and Basavaraj Hiremath, along with KaRaVe leaders Ramesh Gantli, Lakshman Chaudli, Sharanabasava Hoogar, Huliyappa Badiger, Channabasava Hiremath and Nagalinga Pattar were present.