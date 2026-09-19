Lions Club honours achievers, engineers, doctors and teachers

Mandya

A joint programme to honour achievers and celebrate Engineers’ Day, Doctors’ Day and Teachers’ Day was held in Mandya, along with the installation of new office-bearers of the Lions Club of Mandya and Sakkare Siri Lions for 2026-27.

The event was held at Lemongrass Hall on the outskirts of the city. Former Lions District Governor Dr N. Krishnegowda appreciated the organisers for bringing together the celebrations and felicitation programme. He said recognising engineers who contribute to nation-building, teachers who shape society and doctors who protect people’s health was a commendable initiative.

Krishnegowda advised the newly appointed presidents of the Lions clubs to remain active throughout their one-year tenure. He urged them to dedicate themselves to service activities and undertake programmes that would benefit the community.

Engineers, doctors and teachers were felicitated during the programme in recognition of their contributions. Achievers were also honoured on the occasion. The gathering observed a moment of silence in memory of late Lion B.M. Appajappa.

Former District Governor K.L. Rajashekhar, Second Vice District Governor Siddegowda and Regional President Chandralingu attended the event. Lions members Jayashankar, Pratima Ramesh, Ningegowda and Kantaraju were also present.

Newly appointed presidents K.M. Anand and K.S. Anand participated in the programme along with other Lions Club members. The organisers said the event aimed to recognise professionals serving society while encouraging the new office-bearers to continue the organisation’s community service activities during the coming year.