Gadag-Yalavigi railway line awaits land acquisition

CH NEWS, Malingaraya Pujar

The proposed 58-km Gadag-Yalavigi railway line, planned to connect Gadag in North Karnataka with Yelavigi in Haveri district, has remained incomplete for nearly three decades, leaving residents frustrated over repeated delays.

The railway project is considered important for improving connectivity between Kittur and the Kalyan Karnataka region. During the tenure of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, more than ₹640 cr was allocated for the project in the state budget. The project was planned under a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement between the Centre and the state. However, land acquisition by the state government has emerged as a major hurdle.

Although the Centre is expected to provide its share of the funding, the state has yet to complete the acquisition process and hand over the required land to South Western Railway. Farmers have reportedly been awaiting adequate compensation, while the delay in handing over land has prevented construction of the railway track from progressing as expected.

Recent developments have revived hopes among residents. A meeting on the final alignment and sectional drawings was held at the Gadag Deputy Commissioner’s office on April 1, 2026. Officials have completed the final site survey and are currently carrying out financial verification. Once the process is completed, the detailed project report is expected to be sent to the Railway Board for final approval. Residents of Kanavi village, however, have sought a review of the survey.

With Basavaraj Bommai now representing the Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha constituency, residents are looking towards him for faster progress. He has reportedly met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought early approval of the DPR. Members of the local Railway Struggle Committee have urged elected representatives to work across party lines to complete land acquisition and ensure the long-pending project moves from paper to the ground.

“This railway scheme remains a mere vote-getting tool of endless surveys and empty promises. While funds sit ready at the center, political delays stall land acquisition. We must provide scientific compensation to local farmers and immediately hand over the land” Sharanabasappa Gudimani, President, Chamber of Commerce

“The final site survey and alignment approval for the Gadag-Yalavigi new railway line are complete, with the detailed project report (DPR) in its final stage. Following financial appraisal, it will be submitted to the Railway Board for administrative approval to initiate technical processes” Dr. Manjunath Kanmadi Chief Public Relations Officer South Western Railway