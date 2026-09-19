Serving people is govt’s primary responsibility: Lamani

Haveri

Serving the people is the primary responsibility of the government, Textiles and Sugar Minister and Haveri District In-charge Minister Rudrappa Manappa Lamani said on Saturday. He stressed the need for people-oriented governance and effective implementation of welfare schemes for poor and vulnerable sections, minorities, Dalits and farmers.

Lamani was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Praja Seva Sabha’ programme, held under the theme “Government at Your Doorstep; Cooperation for Service” at the Workers’ Hall in Hirekerur. He said the ‘Praja Seva Andolana’ would help ensure that government benefits reach eligible people while also identifying problems faced by those who have been left out of welfare schemes.

He instructed officials to examine petitions submitted by the public and resolve them without delay. Issues that can be settled at the taluk level should be addressed locally, while matters concerning the district administration should be taken up by Deputy Commissioners. Problems requiring state-level intervention should be forwarded to the government for necessary action. Officials were asked to provide relief immediately wherever possible.

Lamani said farmers’ organisations had submitted a memorandum seeking drought declaration in view of inadequate rainfall. The issue was discussed with the Revenue Minister during a Cabinet meeting. He said seven taluks had already been declared drought-affected, while assessment of another taluk was underway according to Central Government criteria. He added that farmers’ and public issues would also be discussed during the Assembly session scheduled for September 21 to 23.

Hirekerur MLA U.B. Bankar said the ‘Praja Seva Andolana’ was being conducted across Karnataka in phases. He said a dedicated ‘Praja Seva’ department had been established to systematically record public grievances and forward them to concerned departments.

The programme also featured information and exhibition stalls, including organic fruit displays, a vermicompost model, Banjara handicrafts and an animal husbandry vaccination display. Lamani said officials and elected representatives must work together to ensure timely solutions to people’s problems.