CH NEWS, BENGALURU

East Bengaluru has descended into severe daily gridlock, turning routine morning travel into an exhausting ordeal for thousands of residents. Commuters navigating the critical Varthur-Gunjur corridor now face unprecedented delays, with motorists reporting an astonishing 2.5 hours to cover a mere 4-kilometer stretch. The unprecedented traffic paralysis has triggered widespread public outrage, severely impacting young learners, academic schedules, and working professionals across the tech corridor.

The crisis hit a breaking point when multiple school buses carrying children to mid-term examinations became hopelessly trapped in the massive congestion. Young students suffered intense mental distress and physical exhaustion as vehicles crawled at a snail’s pace. The geographical concentration of more than ten major educational institutions along this single arterial route creates a volatile bottleneck during peak morning drop-off and afternoon dispersal windows. Parents and school administrators have repeatedly raised alarms, noting that children are frequently missing critical exam start times due to chronic systemic planning failures.

Compounding the vehicular congestion is the appalling physical state of the regional roadway infrastructure. The Varthur-Gunjur stretch is plagued by massive, hazardous potholes, unpaved surfaces, and delayed construction zones. Unfinished road-widening projects, which have dragged on lethargically for four years, continue to blanket the entire neighborhood in choking dust and debris, posing severe health hazards to pedestrians and motorists alike. In desperate bids for self-preservation, local residents have frequently stepped in, manually filling dangerous craters with loose stones and rubble to prevent vehicular damage and daily accidents.

In response to the mounting crisis, local law enforcement agencies have attempted interim relief operations. Traffic police personnel deployed across the sector have been documented working alongside neighborhood volunteers to shovel debris and temporarily patch critical potholes to restore minimal traffic flow. Authorities have utilized digital platforms to urge motorists to exercise extreme caution and cooperate with ground personnel managing the chaotic intersections.

However, these patchwork interventions have only fueled sharper criticism from prominent civic leaders and prominent business figures. Renowned entrepreneur Mohandas Pai took to public digital channels to voice intense displeasure over the breakdown of municipal governance, directly questioning why traffic enforcement officers are forced to perform manual road repairs instead of professional engineering bodies.