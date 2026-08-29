Storm over sanctions: Reddy, Renukacharya facing trouble?

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

The political landscape in Karnataka is witnessing a sharp escalation of tensions as questions surrounding high-level corruption cases reach the doorstep of Raj Bhavan and the state cabinet. Following his recent resignation amid mounting pressure over the multi-crore Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam, former minister B. Nagendra is facing severe legal jeopardy. Central investigative agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), have formally approached Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking prosecution sanction against him.

In response to the central agencies’ requests, the Governor has referred the matter to the state cabinet seeking its formal opinion. However, the political plot has thickened considerably with indications that the state government is planning a counter-strategy. Rather than isolating the proceedings against Nagendra, the cabinet is reportedly evaluating parallel prosecution files concerning prominent opposition figures, notably former minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy, as well as former legislator M.P. Renukacharya. State Lokayukta files regarding illegal wealth and disproportionate assets involving these opposition leaders have similarly found their way to the governance machinery for legal review.

The unfolding situation has triggered intense friction between the ruling party and the opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance. Opposition leaders have openly accused the administration of double standards, alleging that the government will likely stall or deny prosecution clearance for Nagendra while expediting approvals for leaders affiliated with the opposition. In a counter-move, legal experts within the government are exploring broader options, including assessing the status of long-pending prosecution requests involving high-profile figures across the political spectrum such as Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to ensure a balanced or legally defensible posture.

As the Department of Law sifts through the complex web of files, no final decision has been formally announced by the cabinet. The ongoing standoff highlights how legal instruments and gubernatorial sanctions are increasingly becoming battlegrounds for state-level political supremacy, setting the stage for aggressive legislative confrontations and public demonstrations across Bengaluru in the coming days.