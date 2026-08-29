BJP campaign forces Nagendra’s exit, admits Balakrishna

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

Political developments in Karnataka continue to stir debate following the recent exit of B. Nagendra from his ministerial post. Addressing media queries regarding the high-profile exit, Minister Balakrishna offered a candid perspective on the circumstances surrounding the decision, pointing directly to relentless political pressure from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the driving force behind the move.

While initial reports suggested that Nagendra chose to step down voluntarily to shield the ruling administration from public scrutiny, Balakrishna framed the decision as a strategic maneuver. He asserted that the government chose to handle the resignation proactively rather than yielding political leverage to their opponents. According to Balakrishna, the administration acted decisively to prevent rival parties from weaponizing the controversy during their aggressive campaigns.

Emphasizing the legal standing of his embattled colleague, Balakrishna strongly defended Nagendra’s character against escalating attacks from political adversaries. He maintained that Nagendra should not be labeled a criminal, noting that he currently holds the status of an accused individual rather than someone proven guilty by a court. Highlighting procedural shifts in the ongoing investigation, Balakrishna pointed out that Nagendra’s name was notably absent from initial filings and only appeared in subsequent charge sheets after he assumed ministerial responsibilities.

The defense highlights deep divisions within the state legislature as parties clash over accountability in the Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation case. While opposition parties continue to stage widespread protests demanding strict legal action and accountability, ruling party members are pushing back against what they describe as politically motivated targeting. As central and state investigative bodies dig deeper into the financial irregularities, the political fallout from the resignation is expected to shape legislative battles in the coming weeks.