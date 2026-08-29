HC slams Whitefield Police, summons ACP and DCP

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

The Karnataka High Court has once again sharply criticized the Whitefield police division, issuing a stern warning over procedural overreach and the arbitrary handling of a recent criminal case. Hearing a petition filed by Mohan Gowda to quash an FIR registered against him, Justice Nagaprasanna expressed deep dissatisfaction with the conduct of local law enforcement, pointing out a recurring pattern of disregard for established legal protocols within the jurisdiction.

The controversy stems from a series of events involving a scheduled stand-up comedy performance by artist Kunal Kamra in Whitefield. Gowda had formally requested the local authorities to cancel the event, and upon its cancellation, celebrated the outcome on social media platform X. Following his post, police filed an FIR at two in the morning, alleging he had spread false information to the public. Officers traveled swiftly to Udupi to take Gowda into custody, bringing him back to Bengaluru for interrogation under formal notice.

Observing the swift and unusual urgency applied in this matter, the bench remarked that the local police seemed exceptionally eager to work around the clock solely for this specific case. Highlighting repeated lapses, the court recalled a recent incident where a Whitefield inspector faced a heavy financial penalty for overstepping boundaries in a routine civil dispute. The bench underscored that such selective and aggressive enforcement undermines public trust in the justice system.

Taking a hardline stance against the authorities, the court ordered both the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to make a mandatory personal appearance for the afternoon session. The bench explicitly cautioned that failure to show up would result in a direct summons being issued to the city Police Commissioner. As judicial scrutiny intensifies, the development places mounting pressure on the upper echelons of the police force to enforce strict accountability and ensure that departmental actions align strictly with the rule of law.