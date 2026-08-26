Step into traffic shoes: Be cop for a day

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

Ever found yourself sitting in a frustrating traffic jam and wondering why the cops cannot fix the gridlock instantly? The Bengaluru Traffic Police Department is now giving everyday citizens a unique chance to find out by reviving its popular public outreach initiative, the “Be a Policeman for a Day” campaign.

As vehicle density surges across the tech capital, managing daily road congestion has become an uphill battle for law enforcement. Many frustrated commuters frequently vent their anger at officers stationed at signals when delays stretch on. This immersive initiative aims to bridge that empathy gap, allowing ordinary motorists and critics to experience firsthand the physical hardships, stress, and tough decision-making that officers face during their demanding duty hours.

Joint Commissioner of Police for Traffic, Karthik Reddy, announced the launch of this second edition, highlighting its core purpose. He noted that the program is designed to let residents view traffic management from the perspective of the officers. By walking in their shoes, participants can better understand the complex steps required to clear jams and keep vehicles moving safely.

Beyond building mutual understanding, the department hopes to gather fresh insights. Officials stated that everyday citizens often notice practical flaws or have creative ideas that can improve urban mobility. Participants will have a direct platform to share constructive opinions, valuable suggestions, and expert advice with high-ranking authorities based on their real-world experience on the ground.

For residents eager to trade their steering wheels for a whistle and badge for a day, the registration process is simple. Interested individuals can sign up directly by downloading and using the official Bengaluru City Traffic Department’s “ASTraM” mobile application. Selected candidates will be paired with active personnel at designated junctions. Authorities hope this transparent, community-driven approach will foster greater cooperation, patience, and mutual respect between road users and the police force managing the city’s chaotic streets daily.