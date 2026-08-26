Minister Patil unveils ‘Study Abroad Expo’

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

Opening doors to international academic frontiers, the Karnataka Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department has officially announced the upcoming “Study Abroad Expo.” Scheduled to take place at the iconic Palace Grounds on September 6, the high-profile initiative aims to bridge local talent with elite global institutions, ensuring transparent access to international higher education for state residents.

Unveiling details during a press briefing at Vikas Soudha, Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil emphasized that the state government is committed to democratizing global mobility. Building on the momentum of the previous academic year, which saw over 3,000 registrations resulting in 33 international admissions and 251 applications currently under active review, this year’s expo scales up institutional participation. More than 60 prestigious universities from leading educational powerhouses such as the United Kingdom and Australia have confirmed attendance.

The comprehensive single-day event will feature structured slot bookings for pre-eligible candidates. Beyond university representatives, various state departments will set up dedicated advisory desks to guide students through intricate processes, including merit-based scholarships, collateral-free education loans, financial assistance schemes, targeted course selections, and essential foreign language proficiency training. Aspirants can secure their participation by registering through the dedicated portal at www.studyabroad.ksdckarnataka.com .

In a parallel policy announcement, Minister Patil revealed that the state government has finalized plans to reinstate college student union elections within the next fifteen days. Designed to foster democratic values and grassroots leadership among youth, the polls will roll out across pre-university (PUC) and undergraduate degree colleges in the initial phase, with university-level ballots to follow.

To maintain academic integrity and prevent external political polarization, stringent regulatory guidelines will govern the elections. Only active college students will be permitted to contest, strictly barring political leaders from entering campuses to campaign or deliver speeches. Candidates must remain unaffiliated with external radical student organizations and refrain from partisan political rhetoric on institutional platforms, while specific reservations have been mandated to ensure women’s representation.