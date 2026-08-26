‘BJP padayatra to continue despite resignation’

BENGALURU

Karnataka’s political arena is heating up as the high-profile Valmiki scam takes a dramatic new twist. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly maintained its aggressive stance against the ruling administration over corruption allegations. With mounting pressure from various fronts, state leaders have clarified their upcoming political strategies regardless of recent developments involving cabinet ministers.

The controversy intensified after the opposition staged fierce protests inside the legislative session, vigorously demanding the resignation of the main accused, B. Nagendra. Following these disruptions, the BJP officially announced plans to organize a major foot march, known as a padayatra, stretching from Lingasugur in Raichur to Ballari. This 200-kilometer protest march is officially scheduled to kick off on September 1.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced indicating that Nagendra has offered to step down from his ministerial post amidst the growing scandal. This development immediately triggered widespread public speculation regarding whether the opposition would call off its massive protest march if the minister officially resigns.

Addressing these questions directly during a media briefing in Bengaluru, Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra addressed the media. He stated that he remains unaware of the exact timing of Nagendra’s formal exit. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Vijayendra pointed out that Nagendra’s name appears prominently in both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet and a tragic local death note.

Furthermore, the state chief dismissed Nagendra as a relatively minor player, branding him a “small fish” while alleging that powerful figures and major masterminds behind the scam are still being shielded by the establishment. Vijayendra firmly declared that the party’s planned padayatra will proceed as scheduled to expose broader governance failures and fight as the voice of ordinary citizens.