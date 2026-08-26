Marigold crop brings hope amid drought

CH NEWS, Bagalkot

While inadequate monsoon rains have raised drought concerns across several parts of Karnataka, a progressive farmer in Bagalkot district has demonstrated how alternative crops and efficient water management can help sustain farm income.

Govindappa Balaganavar, a farmer from Kishori village in Mudhol taluk, has successfully cultivated marigold flowers despite facing water scarcity. With the monsoon failing to provide sufficient rainfall this year, many farmers have been struggling to maintain their crops. However, Balaganavar chose marigold cultivation as an alternative crop and has achieved encouraging results.

The farmer has cultivated marigold on around 2.5 acres of land. The entire field is now covered with bright yellow flowers, presenting a striking sight. Despite limited water availability, he has carefully managed the available water resources and ensured that the crop receives sufficient moisture for healthy growth.

The flowers have developed well and are now being harvested and transported to markets. According to the farmer, marigold has good demand in the market, particularly during periods when demand for flowers increases. He expects to earn around Rs 50,000 to Rs 90,000 per acre from the crop, depending on market prices and production.

The successful cultivation has offered the farmer an additional source of income at a time when conventional farming is facing challenges because of inadequate rainfall. His experience highlights the importance of selecting crops based on available water resources and market demand.

Agriculture experts say such efforts can encourage farmers to explore alternative crops that require comparatively manageable water resources. Efficient irrigation and proper crop selection can help farmers reduce the impact of drought conditions and maintain their agricultural income.

Balaganavar’s marigold field has therefore emerged as an example of how farmers can respond to difficult weather conditions with planning, innovation and better utilisation of available resources.