Hampi area sees crackdown on unauthorised homestays

CH NEWS, Vijayanagara

Authorities have launched a surprise operation against unauthorised homestays operating in the Hampi heritage area, taking action to regulate accommodation facilities in and around the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Officials conducted inspections at homestays suspected of operating without the required permissions and registrations. The action was aimed at identifying establishments functioning in violation of tourism and other regulatory norms.

Hampi attracts a large number of domestic and international tourists throughout the year. With the growth in tourism, the number of private accommodation facilities in villages surrounding the heritage zone has also increased. Officials have been monitoring such establishments to ensure that tourism-related activities comply with applicable rules.

During the operation, officials reportedly checked documents and registration details of accommodation facilities. Establishments found operating without necessary approvals were warned and action was initiated as per the rules. Authorities have indicated that inspections will continue in the Hampi region.

The crackdown is also intended to ensure the safety and convenience of tourists visiting the historic site. Officials are expected to verify whether accommodation providers are meeting prescribed standards relating to registration, safety and other requirements.

Hampi is one of Karnataka’s major tourist destinations and is known for its historic monuments, temples, stone structures and archaeological remains. The heritage zone receives visitors from across India and abroad, making regulation of tourism-related commercial activities particularly important.

Officials have reportedly urged owners of homestays and other accommodation facilities to obtain the necessary permissions before conducting business. Those continuing to operate without required approvals could face action under relevant regulations.

The surprise inspections have sent a message to operators that unauthorised commercial accommodation will not be allowed to function unchecked in the heritage region. Authorities are expected to intensify monitoring in the coming days to identify other establishments that may be operating without valid documents.

The operation comes as part of efforts to maintain orderly tourism development in the Hampi area while protecting the interests of visitors and preserving the heritage character of the region.