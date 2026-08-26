Ramalinga Reddy takes dig at BJP Padayatra

CH NEWS, Bidar

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday took a sarcastic swipe at the BJP’s proposed padayatra, saying that walking would also help improve the health of those participating in it.

Reacting to the BJP’s planned foot march, Reddy said the party leaders and workers could benefit physically from walking. His remarks came amid political activity surrounding the proposed padayatra and growing exchanges between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

The minister’s comments were seen as a criticism of the BJP’s political programme, which the opposition party is using to highlight issues concerning the state government. Reddy, however, dismissed the political significance of the march and made a reference to its possible health benefits.

The BJP and Congress have frequently traded accusations over various state and public issues, with leaders from both parties using rallies, protests and padayatras to mobilise supporters and put pressure on their opponents.

Reddy’s remarks are likely to add another political dimension to the ongoing confrontation between the two parties. BJP leaders have been preparing their organisational activities and public programmes across Karnataka, while Congress leaders have defended the state government’s decisions and policies.

The minister said walking is generally beneficial for health, turning the BJP’s proposed political programme into an opportunity for a sarcastic comment. His statement has drawn attention as political parties intensify their activities in the state.

The BJP has yet to respond in detail to Reddy’s remarks. The exchange reflects the continuing political rivalry between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP, with both sides seeking to strengthen their support base through public programmes and campaigns.