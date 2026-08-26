Thursday, August 27, 2026
HomeCityAirport security catches passenger smuggling hidden gold
City

Airport security catches passenger smuggling hidden gold

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
117

LURU

Central Industrial Security Force personnel at the city airport intercepted a passenger from Dubai trying to smuggle gold inside his mouth. The traveler, Mohd Siraj, arrived on an early flight and attempted to pass security before a domestic connection to Ghaziabad. Security officers grew suspicious when he failed to respond properly during screening at Terminal One. A physical check revealed two yellow metal capsules weighing 82 grams hidden inside his mouth. Officials handed the suspect over to local police for interrogation and further legal action.

Previous article
Marigold crop brings hope amid drought
Next article
‘Clean up or shut down’, 15-Day restaurant hygiene deadline
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.