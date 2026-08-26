Airport security catches passenger smuggling hidden gold

LURU

Central Industrial Security Force personnel at the city airport intercepted a passenger from Dubai trying to smuggle gold inside his mouth. The traveler, Mohd Siraj, arrived on an early flight and attempted to pass security before a domestic connection to Ghaziabad. Security officers grew suspicious when he failed to respond properly during screening at Terminal One. A physical check revealed two yellow metal capsules weighing 82 grams hidden inside his mouth. Officials handed the suspect over to local police for interrogation and further legal action.