‘Clean up or shut down’, 15-Day restaurant hygiene deadline

BENGALURU

Following alarming health inspection findings across major cities, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has issued a comprehensive statewide advisory. All hotels, restaurants, elite five-star dining establishments, and food manufacturing industries across Karnataka have been given a strict 15-day deadline to upgrade their hygiene standards and fully comply with state regulations.

The government stepped in after recent special inspection campaigns in Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangaluru uncovered widespread lapses, including expired ingredients, unhygienic storage, and poor sanitation. The newly released advisory outlines sixteen mandatory guidelines designed to safeguard public health and restore consumer confidence in the hospitality sector.

Key directives mandate that every food business operator must maintain valid FSSAI licenses or registrations, source raw materials exclusively from verified vendors, and check manufacturing and expiration dates rigorously. Kitchens must discard spoiled items immediately and maintain pristine conditions, repairing damaged walls, tiles, and ceilings to prevent pest infestations. Furthermore, establishments are instructed to implement strict pest control, keep proper temperature logs for frozen goods, separate raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian produce, and ensure staff members maintain high standards of personal hygiene, proper uniforms, and mandatory health check-ups.

The Commissioner of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department warned that special inspection teams will launch follow-up raids once the 15-day window closes. Any establishment found failing to meet these standards will face severe legal penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006. Authorities urge all business owners to treat this advisory with utmost seriousness to avoid prosecution or business closure.