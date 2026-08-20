No Compromise on food quality, hygiene in residential schools

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI

Deputy Commissioner Iqram Sharief has directed principals and wardens of residential schools in district to ensure strict standards of food quality, cleanliness and hygiene, with no compromise on the safety of students. He was speaking at a meeting with principals and wardens of residential schools under the Departments of Social Welfare, Minority Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Expired food products should not be accepted under any circumstances, he said, adding that any supply of substandard food must immediately be brought to the notice of senior officials. Expressing concern over recent incidents of students falling ill after consuming food at residential schools, Sharief directed officials to take all necessary precautions to prevent such incidents from recurring.

He instructed teachers and principals to have breakfast and lunch along with the students. Wardens must remain present during all three meals and closely monitor the quality of food served, he said. Food grains such as rice and wheat and other cooking materials must be cleaned immediately after receipt and stored properly. The RO water purification units should be cleaned at least once every 15 days. He also directed officials to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in kitchens, dining halls, toilets and the entire school premises, besides ensuring uninterrupted access to safe drinking water.

The DC directed the Health Department’s RBSK teams to regularly visit residential schools and conduct health check-ups of students. Necessary medicines should be made available for emergencies, while nursing staff should continuously monitor the health of children. He also instructed the schools to submit a comprehensive list of infrastructure requirements, including benches, electrical works, building repairs and RO units. Necessary facilities would be provided through funds from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) or the concerned departments, he said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Rahul Sankanoor, Social Welfare Department Joint Director Preeti Doddamani, District Minority Welfare Officer and in-charge BCM Officer Sangamesh, along with principals and wardens of residential schools under the three departments, were present at the meeting.