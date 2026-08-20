Devaraj Urs’ contribution to social transformation will always be remembered

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA

The revolutionary schemes and reforms introduced by former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs for the comprehensive upliftment of the oppressed, downtrodden and economically weaker sections remain relevant even today, said Deputy Commissioner Dr K Anand.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 111th birth anniversary celebrations of D Devaraj Urs, organised jointly by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and the Department of Backward Classes Welfare at Kandagal Hanumantharaya Rangamandira on Thursday.

Describing Urs as one of the most visionary political leaders Karnataka has produced and a pioneer of social transformation, Dr. Anand said Urs played a historic role in bringing social and economic equality through progressive reforms.

He said the implementation of the historic land reforms legislation based on the principle of “land to the tiller” helped several landless tenants secure ownership rights over agricultural land and contributed significantly to reducing social inequality. The stipend, educational assistance and scholarship programmes introduced during his tenure also laid the foundation for several welfare schemes implemented for students today, he added. Dr Anand said Urs’ commitment to promoting education among youth and creating self-employment opportunities was noteworthy.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rishi Anand said Devaraj Urs introduced unprecedented reforms to ensure social justice for backward sections. He recalled that Urs legally abolished inhuman practices such as the bonded labour system and established hostels to facilitate education for students from backward and minority communities. He urged students to make effective use of government welfare facilities and strive to secure higher positions in society while following the values and principles of Devaraj Urs.

Government Boys’ Pre-University College lecturer Hanumanth B Poojari, delivered a special lecture, said Urs’ courage and determination in acquiring land from the privileged and distributing it among landless poor people had made his ideas relevant for all generations. He said Urs worked throughout his political career for the welfare of backward classes, poor people and oppressed communities. By incorporating the principles of social justice and equality into governance, he implemented several programmes aimed at providing opportunities to weaker sections. Assistant Commissioner GurunathDadde, Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Mahaveer Borannavar, District Surgeon DrShivanand Mastiholi, DySP MA Upase, District Treasury Officer Anand Muchhandi, District Backward Classes Welfare Officer Hanumanth Kalatippi and others participated.