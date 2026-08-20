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Vande Bharat trial run on Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya route

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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MANGALURU

South Western Railway General Manager (GM) P Ananth reviewed the trial run of the Vande Bharat train on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road railway line, which passes through the rugged terrain of the Western Ghats, and various development works underway under the Amrit Bharat Station Project.

He was briefed by the officials on the operational readiness of the train, safety arrangements and railway infrastructure in the Ghat section in view of the trial run of Vande Bharat Train. This railway route in the Western Ghats is technically the most challenging section as it involves steep slopes, sharp turns, tunnels, bridges and difficult terrain.

During the trial run, the railway infrastructure, operational arrangements and safety arrangements in various parts of the route were reviewed. He instructed the officials to ensure smooth train movement in the Ghat section and not to compromise on the safety of passengers.

Review of Amrit Bharat Railway Station Works: On this occasion, he visited Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road railway stations and reviewed the progress of the development and redevelopment works underway under the Amrit Bharat Station Project.

Information was received from the officials regarding the passenger facilities, platform system, development of the areas around the station, infrastructure and other facilities in the development works of the stations. The officials explained about the current stage of the works, the work to be completed and the next phase of the work plan.

Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road route is a major rail link connecting coastal Karnataka with Mysore region and its importance has increased further in the Ghat section of the Western Ghats. The review of the feasibility of infrastructure improvements and modern train services on this route has created high expectations among the passengers and the people of this region. Divisional Railway Manager, Mysore Division, Mudit Mittal and divisional officers were present during the review.

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