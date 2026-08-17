Karnataka intensifies food safety inspections statewide

CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

Karnataka has intensified food safety enforcement, inspecting 1,849 establishments and sending over 2,400 food samples for laboratory testing.

The Food Safety Division of the Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration has stepped up inspections across the State to ensure hygiene and prevent food safety violations, Health Minister U.T. Khader said on Monday.

Khader said inspections were conducted at 629 hotels serving backward-class communities, during which 1,860 food samples were collected and submitted for laboratory analysis.

Another 331 hotels functioning under the Department of Social Welfare were inspected, with 556 food samples collected and sent for testing.

The enforcement teams also inspected 889 food establishments located at 186 bus stations. Notices were issued to 206 establishments where unhygienic conditions were found, while ₹55,000 was collected in spot fines.

The statewide drive follows a surprise inspection at a global fast-food outlet in Mangaluru after a customer complained that an online food order contained spoiled and foul-smelling chicken.

Officials inspected the outlet’s kitchen, storeroom and cold-storage facilities and sealed its godown. Food samples were collected and sent for laboratory testing. Further legal and administrative action will be decided based on the laboratory reports.

The enforcement drive has also been expanded to Mysuru city, with officials continuing inspections and investigations.

“Food safety enforcement has been intensified across the State to ensure hygiene and safety.” UT Khader, Health Minister

Food safety drive

1,849: Establishments inspected

Establishments inspected 2,416: Food samples collected

Food samples collected 629: Hotels serving backward-class communities inspected

Hotels serving backward-class communities inspected 1,860: Samples from these hotels

Samples from these hotels 331: Social Welfare hotels inspected

Social Welfare hotels inspected 556: Samples collected

Samples collected 889: Bus-station establishments inspected

Bus-station establishments inspected 206: Notices issued

Notices issued ₹55,000: Spot fines imposed

Mangaluru outlet inspected

The statewide drive followed a surprise inspection at a global fast-food outlet in Mangaluru after a customer alleged receiving spoiled, foul-smelling chicken through an online order. Officials inspected the kitchen, storeroom and cold-storage facilities and sealed the outlet’s godown. Samples were collected for laboratory testing. Authorities said further legal and administrative action would depend on the test results. Inspections have also been expanded across Mysuru city.