Umashree files nomination for Karnataka Council Deputy Chair

CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

Congress MLC Umashree filed her nomination for Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman, with the election scheduled for Tuesday.

Umashree submitted her nomination papers to Council Secretary Jyothi on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Minister and Leader of the House in the Council Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

The Deputy Chairman’s post fell vacant following the resignation of BJP’s K. Pranesh from both the post and the Legislative Council. His resignation followed a Karnataka High Court decision invalidating his election from the Chikkamagaluru constituency in the 2021 Legislative Council election.

The election to fill the vacant post is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Umashree, who entered electoral politics with the Congress, was elected MLA from the Terdal Assembly constituency in 2013. During the previous Siddaramaiah-led government, she served as Minister for Women and Child Development, Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens, Kannada and Culture.

Before entering active politics, Umashree was a prominent Kannada film actor, known largely for character and supporting roles. She received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 2008 Kannada film Gulabi Talkies.

Her nomination comes at a time when the ruling Congress is seeking to fill the vacant Council leadership post. The election will determine the new Deputy Chairman and restore the position that has remained vacant following Pranesh’s resignation.

Umashree’s political journey

Party: Congress

Congress Current position: MLC

MLC Nomination: Council Deputy Chairman

Council Deputy Chairman Former constituency: Terdal

Terdal Elected MLA: 2013

2013 Former portfolios: Women & Child Development; Kannada & Culture

Women & Child Development; Kannada & Culture National Film Award: Best Actress, Gulabi Talkies

Best Actress, Gulabi Talkies

“I have filed my nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council.” Umashree, Congress MLC

Why the post fell vacant

The Deputy Chairman’s post became vacant after BJP MLC K. Pranesh resigned from both the position and the Legislative Council. His resignation followed a Karnataka High Court ruling that invalidated his election from the Chikkamagaluru constituency in the 2021 election. The Council is scheduled to elect a new Deputy Chairman on Tuesday, with Congress MLC Umashree emerging as the ruling party’s nominee for the post.