Expedite public services, development works: Bengaluru East Commissioner

CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

Bengaluru East Commissioner D.S. Ramesh directed officials to expedite civic works, resolve complaints and improve public service delivery.

A progress review meeting of various departments of the Bengaluru East City Corporation was held under the leadership of Commissioner D.S. Ramesh, with officials asked to complete pending works within stipulated timelines.

The meeting reviewed property tax, e-Khata, road and infrastructure works, tender processes, citizen complaints, town planning, TDR and land acquisition, footpath encroachments, white-topping, pothole repairs, trade licences and animal control programmes.

Ramesh directed officials to examine every court case in detail, understand the issues involved and coordinate with the Legal Department and advocates wherever necessary. Court orders applicable to the Corporation should be acted upon promptly, with compliance reports submitted within prescribed timelines.

Officials were also told to ensure that the progress shown in official records matches the actual status of works on the ground. Photographs, location details and documentation of completed projects should be maintained and systems updated regularly.

The Commissioner directed officials to expedite disposal of complaints received through the Sahaya Portal and ensure that no grievance remains pending unnecessarily.

Under the “Freedom From Waste” campaign, ward-wise plans should be prepared to remove waste, construction debris and other garbage. Footpath encroachments should also be cleared and measures taken to prevent re-encroachment.

Ramesh stressed strengthening property tax collection and identifying properties with outstanding dues. Trade licence holders should be monitored for compliance with health and public safety regulations.

“There should be no discrepancy between the progress shown in official records and the actual situation on the ground.” D.S. Ramesh, BECC Commissioner

Key directions

Court cases: Examine and expedite

Examine and expedite Development works: Monitor actual site progress

Monitor actual site progress Sahaya complaints: Resolve within timelines

Resolve within timelines Waste: Intensify removal drive

Intensify removal drive Footpaths: Clear encroachments

Clear encroachments Revenue: Improve property tax collection

Improve property tax collection Trade licences: Ensure regulatory compliance

Ensure regulatory compliance Animal control: Strengthen rabies prevention

Strengthen rabies prevention

Focus on accountability

Commissioner D.S. Ramesh directed officials to assign clear responsibility for every pending task and ensure timely completion. Departments must regularly update information relating to civic works and public services, while monitoring progress on the ground. Officials were also told to coordinate with relevant departments, maintain proper documentation and act promptly on legal and citizen-related matters to ensure efficient and accountable public service delivery across Bengaluru East.