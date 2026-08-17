Tuesday, August 18, 2026
HomeCityFiring in encounter was in self-defence: Ramalinga Reddy
City

Firing in encounter was in self-defence: Ramalinga Reddy

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
141

CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

Forest and Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy said Forest Department personnel opened fire only in self-defence after alleged poachers fired at them in the Hanur wildlife zone.

Making a detailed statement in the Legislative Assembly, Reddy said officials received information around 8 p.m. on August 14 that some people had illegally entered the forest to hunt wildlife. Two teams were formed to patrol the area.

Around 5.30 a.m., alleged poachers hiding in an elevated area of the Karadikallu Oddu forest opened fire at the Forest Department personnel using country-made guns. The Minister said the firing caused minor injuries to the personnel, following which they retaliated to protect themselves and forest resources.

Three persons were killed in the incident, while another fled the spot. Reddy said the absconding person had earlier faced cases under the Forest Act, while no previous cases had been found against the three deceased.

During a search, officials recovered 34.25 kg of suspected wildlife meat from two bags. Veterinary officials reportedly found signs of gunfire in the meat. The meat and country-made firearms have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Officials also recovered ammunition, cooking utensils, knives, machetes, headlamps and cooking ingredients from the spot.

Responding to claims that the men had entered the forest to search for missing cattle, Reddy said the Forest Department had received no information about missing cattle. He questioned why people searching for cattle would carry cooking utensils and food ingredients.

The Minister said seven hunting camps and nine accommodation facilities were damaged by miscreants after the incident. A police case has been registered.

A magistrate inquiry has been ordered under Kollegal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Meena. Reddy assured the House that action would be taken if any lapses by Forest Department officials are established.

Previous article
BJP steps up attack on Nagendra, Sonia and Rahul
Next article
Expedite public services, development works: Bengaluru East Commissioner
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.