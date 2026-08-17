Firing in encounter was in self-defence: Ramalinga Reddy

CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

Forest and Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy said Forest Department personnel opened fire only in self-defence after alleged poachers fired at them in the Hanur wildlife zone.

Making a detailed statement in the Legislative Assembly, Reddy said officials received information around 8 p.m. on August 14 that some people had illegally entered the forest to hunt wildlife. Two teams were formed to patrol the area.

Around 5.30 a.m., alleged poachers hiding in an elevated area of the Karadikallu Oddu forest opened fire at the Forest Department personnel using country-made guns. The Minister said the firing caused minor injuries to the personnel, following which they retaliated to protect themselves and forest resources.

Three persons were killed in the incident, while another fled the spot. Reddy said the absconding person had earlier faced cases under the Forest Act, while no previous cases had been found against the three deceased.

During a search, officials recovered 34.25 kg of suspected wildlife meat from two bags. Veterinary officials reportedly found signs of gunfire in the meat. The meat and country-made firearms have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Officials also recovered ammunition, cooking utensils, knives, machetes, headlamps and cooking ingredients from the spot.

Responding to claims that the men had entered the forest to search for missing cattle, Reddy said the Forest Department had received no information about missing cattle. He questioned why people searching for cattle would carry cooking utensils and food ingredients.

The Minister said seven hunting camps and nine accommodation facilities were damaged by miscreants after the incident. A police case has been registered.

A magistrate inquiry has been ordered under Kollegal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Meena. Reddy assured the House that action would be taken if any lapses by Forest Department officials are established.