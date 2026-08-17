BJP steps up attack on Nagendra, Sonia and Rahul

CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

BJP MLC and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Monday intensified his attack on the State government, demanding the resignation of Minister B. Nagendra and action against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Narayanaswamy alleged that Nagendra was reinducted into the Cabinet despite the ₹187-crore alleged irregularities in the Valmiki Development Corporation. He said the case was still pending before the court and claimed that the Minister had not received a clean chit.

“Nagendra must resign. We will not allow the legislature to function until he steps down,” he said, warning that the BJP would continue its protest.

The BJP leader also targeted Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the controversy surrounding the rendition of Vande Mataram during the Independence Day celebrations. He alleged that the Congress leaders had shown disrespect to the national song and demanded legal action against them.

Narayanaswamy also questioned Sonia Gandhi’s right to remain in the country, making strong remarks over her alleged lack of respect for India. He also criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over the controversy.

He further demanded the removal of Minister Vijayanand Kashappanavar from the Cabinet over his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming they had insulted the Dalit community.

On the Hanur encounter, Narayanaswamy alleged that the government was responsible for the deaths of three men and demanded that its position be clarified in both Houses.

He said the BJP would raise the Nagendra, Vande Mataram and Hanur issues in the legislature and continue its agitation until the government responds.