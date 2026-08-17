Bengaluru man, five-year-old son found dead; wife questioned

CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

A 38-year-old man and his five-year-old son were found dead at their home in Bengaluru on Monday, with police questioning the wife after noticing bruises on the man’s body.

The deceased, identified as Abhinandan, was found dead along with his son at the residence. Police said both bodies were found in a sleeping position. There were no visible stab wounds, but bruise marks were noticed on Abhinandan’s body, raising suspicion of foul play.

According to preliminary information, the family had visited relatives on Sunday. After returning home, Abhinandan and his wife, Harini, reportedly had an argument. The couple later slept in separate rooms.

Harini subsequently alerted the police, informing them that her husband and son had died. Police reached the residence and began an investigation. Harini was detained for questioning as investigators sought to establish the sequence of events leading to the deaths.

Police have seized the mobile phones of both Abhinandan and Harini and are examining their call records and other digital information. Investigators have also traced the phone number of one of Harini’s friends as part of their efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials said the exact cause and manner of the deaths had not been established immediately. The presence of bruises on Abhinandan’s body has prompted investigators to examine the possibility of foul play.

Police are questioning people known to the family and examining the circumstances before and after the couple’s reported argument on Sunday evening.

The deaths of the father and son have raised several questions, including whether any altercation took place inside the house and what happened between the time the couple went to sleep and Harini alerted the police.

Investigators are awaiting further forensic and post-mortem findings, which are expected to provide crucial evidence regarding the cause of death and help establish the sequence of events.