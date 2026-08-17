JDS to intensify protest against Bidadi township

CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

The Janata Dal (Secular) will hold a massive public meeting and protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 18, opposing the proposed Bidadi Township project and the alleged forcible acquisition of farmers’ land.

The protest, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., will be led by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. The party has also announced plans to march from Freedom Park towards Vidhana Soudha following the public meeting.

The decision comes after the police stopped a three-day padayatra organised by the JDS youth wing against the township project. The padayatra, led by JDS youth wing State president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, had begun at Bairamangala and was intended to mobilise support among farmers opposing the proposed project.

The march was temporarily called off after police intervention. The party has now decided to intensify its agitation under the leadership of Deve Gowda.

The JDS has alleged that the government is attempting to forcibly acquire agricultural land for the Bidadi Township project and has vowed to oppose the move.

Thousands of farmers from different districts are expected to participate in Tuesday’s protest. JDS and BJP leaders, former Ministers, sitting and former legislators and other elected representatives are also expected to join the agitation.

The party said the protest would focus on protecting farmers’ land and opposing the proposed acquisition.

The proposed march towards Vidhana Soudha is expected to put additional pressure on the government over the township project. The JDS has urged farmers and its supporters to participate in large numbers.

The protest marks an escalation in the party’s campaign against the Bidadi Township project after the earlier padayatra was halted by police.