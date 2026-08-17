Flu outbreak shuts Bengaluru school

CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

Clarence High School in Richards Town has been shut for two days following a flu outbreak that has affected more than 500 students and 21 staff members. Those affected have reported symptoms including fever, cold, cough and body aches. Two H1N1 cases have reportedly been confirmed among the sick students. School authorities have alleged that unhygienic conditions caused by accumulated waste from street food stalls and other vendors around the school may have contributed to the outbreak. They said the issue had repeatedly been brought to the civic authorities’ notice, but adequate action to improve sanitation had not been taken.