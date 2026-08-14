Parking crisis: B’luru streets now a toll road?

Bengaluru

A major political storm has erupted in Bengaluru following the Karnataka government’s release of the draft Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Parking Rules, 2026, which proposes heavy annual fees for residents parking their vehicles on public roads outside their homes.

Under the newly issued draft guidelines, vehicle owners utilizing public streets for residential parking will need to purchase an annual permit. The proposed fee structure scales according to the size of the vehicle, requiring ₹15,000 per year for hatchbacks, ₹20,000 for sedans, and up to ₹25,000 annually for sports utility vehicles (SUVs). Furthermore, the rules specify that these permits will only be issued to residents whose buildings comply with standard on-site parking building bye-laws.

The policy has drawn fierce backlash from opposition figures and local residents, who slammed the move as an anti-people measure and an unfair financial burden. Critics have questioned the rationale of imposing steep taxes on vehicle owners for street parking when municipal bodies have struggled to maintain basic civic infrastructure, pointing to persistent issues with pothole-ridden roads and waterlogging during the monsoon season.

Public anger has also centered on demands for improved public transport infrastructure such as faster metro expansion and a higher volume of BMTC buses before rolling out measures that penalize daily commuters and residents.

The Urban Development Department formally published the draft notification on August 11, opening a 30-day window for citizens and stakeholders to submit formal objections and suggestions before any final decisions are made regarding the policy’s implementation.