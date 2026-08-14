Ensure National flag flies at home: Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has called upon citizens to honor the country’s freedom fighters by enthusiastically participating in the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, urging people to proudly hoist the national flag at every home.

Speaking at the launch of the awareness campaign in Bengaluru, Karandlaje flagged off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Tricolor Yatra. The event was jointly organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagar and Rural Mandals, starting from Hoysala Circle in the Kengeri suburb part of the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency and culminating at the Ganesha Playground.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister emphasized that the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully dedicated to ensuring the national flag flies across every household as part of the landmark celebrations for India’s 80th Independence Day. She noted that displaying the tricolor at home helps foster a deep sense of patriotism, unity, and respect for those who sacrificed their lives for national freedom.

The energetic rally witnessed strong local participation, featuring prominent leaders and party workers. Key figures in attendance included District General Secretary Bhanu Rangaswamy, Secretary Yadunandan, Nagar Mandal President Jayarame Gowda, Rural Mandal President R.P. Prakash, General Secretaries Jayaram and Yatish K., Muniappa Reddy, Mandal in-charges Raghavendra Shetty and Prasanna, former BBMP member R. Anjanappa, and former Nagar Sabha member Mylasandra Muniraju, alongside numerous Yuva Morcha members and local BJP workers. The campaign forms part of the broader nationwide efforts leading up to Independence Day, encouraging citizens to celebrate national pride and connect deeply with the symbols of India’s sovereignty