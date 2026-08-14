Gutka ban will harm farmers, says Vijayendra

Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President B.Y. Vijayendra has strongly criticized the state government’s recent decision to ban gutka, warning that it threatens the livelihood of millions of arecanut farmers and creates unnecessary panic across agricultural belts.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, Vijayendra pointed out that Karnataka is a primary hub for arecanut cultivation, accounting for roughly 6.76 lakh hectares out of the country’s total 9.49 lakh hectares. Highlighting the crop’s economic footprint, he noted that the state generates a major share of the national GST revenue from the sector, contributing over ₹450 crore out of the total ₹600 crore. He argued that despite knowing how heavily millions of rural families depend on this cash crop, the administration’s sudden policy moves risk destabilizing the farming community.

Vijayendra announced that a high-level delegation, including representatives from various grower organizations and CAMPCO, will meet with state leaders to demand a reconsideration of the move. He stressed that the party will staunchly oppose any measure that inflicts financial hardship on farmers without prior consultation. Echoing these concerns, Legislative Council member C.T. Ravi questioned the real motives behind the policy rollout. He raised suspicions of hidden arrangements or pressure tactics targeting manufacturing entities, while asking why the state targets farming livelihoods when alternative harmful substances face lax enforcement. The BJP leaders reiterated that they will keep up intense pressure on the government to protect the interests of arecanut cultivators