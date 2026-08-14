Shivraj launches digital food subsidy system

BLURB– The initiative aims to make food subsidy delivery more transparent, secure and efficient while expanding digital payments and ensuring benefits reach eligible beneficiaries directly.

Chandigarh

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a Central Bank Digital Currency based Direct Benefit Transfer system for eligible beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Chandigarh.

Under the pilot, food subsidy will be credited directly to beneficiaries’ CBDC wallets instead of conventional bank accounts. The funds can be used to buy foodgrains and essential food items from empanelled merchants through a secure digital payment system. Technology safeguards will ensure that the money is used only for permitted purchases.

The initiative is aimed at making the Public Distribution System more transparent, secure and timely. Beneficiaries will also have greater choice, as they can purchase wheat, rice, pulses or other essential food commodities. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi and senior officials attended the launch.

Chouhan said the PMGKAY, which provides free foodgrains to more than 800 million people, is an important social security programme. He said reducing household spending on food can help families use their savings for education and other needs. He added that the Chandigarh pilot could serve as a model for wider adoption.

The minister also said farmers’ interests would remain central to agricultural and food security policies. He highlighted India’s strong wheat and rice stocks and said the country could meet domestic needs and export when required. Chouhan criticised disruptions in Parliament, saying democratic institutions and constitutional values must be respected. The CBDC system is expected to improve the delivery of food subsidies while giving beneficiaries greater flexibility in purchasing essential commodities.