Karur stampede: SC stays order against jobs

Slug: KARUR-JOBS-ORDER

NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court has stayed a Madras High Court order that had cancelled Tamil Nadu government’s decision to provide compassionate employment to families of victims of the Karur stampede.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran issued notice to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary and others while hearing a petition challenging the High Court’s decision. The order allows the state government’s policy to remain in place for now.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the state, argued that the High Court should not have interfered with the government’s decision to provide support to families affected by the tragedy. He said the petition concerned an employment-related matter and questioned its maintainability.

The Supreme Court bench observed that the government could offer support to families who had suffered such a tragedy. It questioned why employment could not be provided to the children of victims when a family member had died in the incident. The court also told a counsel appearing for a political party, “Don’t bring politics here.”

The Supreme Court stayed the Madras High Court order after hearing the submissions. In July, the High Court had struck down the Tamil Nadu government’s order, holding that the appointments violated Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

The Karur stampede occurred on September 27, 2025, during a public meeting organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Karur. The incident left 41 people dead and 142 injured. The Supreme Court later transferred the investigation to the CBI under the supervision of a committee headed by former judge Justice Ajay Rastogi.