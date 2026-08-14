“Son of the soil”: DK praises Deve Gowda

Bengaluru

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in the Vidhan Parishad, acknowledging his lifelong struggles and monumental contributions toward the welfare of the farming community and the overall development of Karnataka.

Addressing the House, Shivakumar emphasized that Deve Gowda earned the proud title of “son of the soil” through decades of relentless hard work, pointing out that the veteran leader designed numerous vital irrigation schemes and constructed Bangalore’s very first flyover during his tenure.

While noting that political rivalries naturally exist between the ruling party and leaders like H.D. Kumaraswamy, the Chief Minister made it clear that good governance requires acknowledging valuable ideas regardless of political lines. He specifically highlighted Kumaraswamy’s visionary urban development proposals, including the construction of the Bidadi Township, the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), and other satellite township concepts aimed at easing congestion in the state capital. He noted that although time constraints or administrative hurdles prevented some of those blueprints from being fully executed back then, the underlying infrastructure concepts remain solid.

Shifing focus to recent political friction, Shivakumar remarked that political pressure sometimes forces opposition figures like Kumaraswamy into unnecessary public sparring, but stated that such tactics would not deter him from his vision. Stressing a collaborative approach to serving the public, he urged all members of the legislature to put aside daily political disputes once inside the House. He called upon leaders from all political spectrums to cooperate in fulfilling shared dreams for the state’s progress, leaving election-style politics outside the legislative doors while focusing entirely on constructive public service together.

BOX

The best plan in Deve Gowda’s time

BENGALURU

Bengaluru is expanding fast as workers arrive from the Northeast. Building new satellite cities is the only way to support this massive population growth. Past leaders planned smart industrial hubs during their terms. Peenya came up under Veerendra Patil, Bidadi under Deve Gowda, and Electronic City under Veerappa Moily. These great leaders showed true vision. People often spread rumors and gossip behind closed doors. We should always trust what we see with our own eyes instead of false talk. Strong planning from earlier decades proves that building new urban centers is essential for a bright future.