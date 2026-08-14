Job Card Melas to begin across state from August 15

SHIRAHATTI

Job Card Melas and awareness campaigns will be held at Gram Panchayat level across Karnataka from August 15 to help rural families access employment opportunities, Shirahatti Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Ramanna Doddamani said.

He said the campaign aims to provide job cards to eligible families, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities, persons with disabilities, women-headed households, landless labourers and other rural job seekers. The programme is expected to create more employment opportunities and increase the number of workdays generated in villages.

Officials have been directed to verify details of existing job card holders, accept employment demands, issue new cards, renew old cards and complete e-KYC procedures. Gram Panchayats will provide acknowledgements to families applying for work according to rules. Residents have been asked to approach their local Gram Panchayat with the required documents to receive benefits.

To increase public awareness, officials will conduct door-to-door campaigns, village meetings and publicity through posters and banners. The administration will also use digital systems to record worker attendance, work progress and related documents. Staff members and field workers have been asked to coordinate closely to ensure eligible families receive services without delay.

Doddamani said preparations were underway across all Gram Panchayats in Shirahatti taluk for the campaign. He said the main objective was to bring employment opportunities closer to rural households and encourage people to participate. He urged villagers to contact their Gram Panchayats for information about job cards, e-KYC and employment applications. He also sought public cooperation to ensure the scheme benefits rural workers effectively.