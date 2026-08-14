Kannada Sena protests Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

MANDYA

The district unit of Kannada Sena staged a protest against the proposed release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu.

The organisation urged the State and Central governments to reconsider the decision, saying several parts of Karnataka are facing drought and farmers are struggling to protect their crops without adequate water.

District president Ravikumar said releasing water from a drought-hit Karnataka could create serious problems for farmers in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya. The organisation demanded that water release be stopped immediately. It also urged the government to complete the Mahadayi, Kalasa-Banduri and Mekedatu projects without further delay and protect Karnataka’s water interests.

The protestors raised several other demands, including an end to the alleged neglect of Kannada in the state. They sought a ban on MES activities in Belagavi, support and financial assistance for Kannada-medium schools, more jobs for Kannadigas in banks and immediate filling of vacancies in government offices. They also asked the government to ensure Kannada receives proper recognition in ICSE and CBSE examinations for the benefit of students.

The group also highlighted concerns over the HN Valley water reaching lakes in Chikkaballapur district without adequate third-stage purification. It said polluted water could harm people, farmers and the environment if the issue remains unresolved. The organisation urged the government to complete the purification process quickly and provide safer water. Sridhar Kumar N, Sridhar, Bharath M, Raghavendra and other office-bearers were present at the protest, which ended with a renewed appeal for immediate government action.

Key Demands