2 women among 8 militants arrested 

Imphal

Eight militants, including two women cadres, belonging to different banned insurgent outfits were arrested and arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials recovered in separate joint security force operations across Manipur during the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday. A senior police official said that the eight militants, including two women, were apprehended from Imphal West, Imphal East. and Bishnupur districts during coordinated operations jointly carried out by the Manipur Police and other security agencies.