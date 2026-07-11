Khandre rejects Kumaraswamy’s claims on HMT land

Intro

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre declared the disputed HMT property as state forest land, proposing a massive public park.

BENGALURU

A fierce political war of words has broken out over the ownership of HMT land in North Bengaluru. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre declared that the disputed property is official forest land belonging strictly to the state government, flatly rejecting claims made by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Khandre announced plans to transform the area into a massive public park, aiming to create a green breathing space even larger than the historic Lalbagh and Cubbon Park.

Addressing the media at Vikas Soudha, Khandre sharply criticized the former Chief Minister for claiming the state has no rights over the property. He explained that according to multiple Supreme Court rulings, any land designated as a forest remains a forest permanently unless it undergoes a legal conversion process. Khandre noted that because HMT has stopped its operations, the land must legally return to the state government rather than being sold off to private parties.

The Forest Minister also boldly accepted Kumaraswamy’s challenge to visit the HMT site. He strongly dismissed any allegations of trespassing, sharing photographs of local officials welcoming him warmly with bouquets during his previous visits. Defending his track record, Khandre proudly stated that his administration has successfully cleared over 12,204 acres of illegal forest encroachments across the state over the last three years, which includes recovering 252 acres of prime land in Bengaluru worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Turning the tables, Khandre questioned Kumaraswamy’s own achievements as Union Steel Minister, pointing out that promised investments for reviving local factories have failed to show any real progress. He urged Kumaraswamy to remember his roots and protect local interests. Khandre demanded that the Union Minister show the exact same concern for the environment of Karnataka’s land and forests as he does for his own backyard, instead of helping central agencies hold onto state property illegally.