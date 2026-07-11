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Heavy hospital gate collapses injuring temple priest

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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BENGALURU

A shocking freak accident occurred in Basavanagudi when a massive iron gate collapsed, severely injuring a local temple priest. The victim, identified as Madhu from the Shaneshwara temple, was walking past the Brindavan Nagar Primary Health Center when the gate’s welded joints suddenly snapped. The heavy structure crashed directly onto his back, trapping him underneath. Alert local residents rushed to the spot, lifted the iron gate, and pulled Madhu out, barely saving his life. He was rushed to KIMS Hospital with a severe spinal injury and is currently undergoing critical emergency medical treatment.

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