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New draft policy to end free parking

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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BENGALURU

The state government is reviewing the draft Greater Bengaluru Authority Parking Rules, 2026, aiming to heavily regulate the city’s expanding vehicle population. The bold proposal shifts the city toward mandatory paid public parking, effectively ending decades of free roadside parking. Under these rules, even parking outside your home could require an annual permit fee. To reduce road congestion, the policy strongly encourages private property owners to convert vacant plots into paid parking spots by offering lucrative thirty-five-year tax exemptions. Additionally, commercial buildings converting approved basement parking spaces into shops face strict weekly fines.

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City Hilights
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