Shobha seeks Centre’s intervention on Karnataka Permanent Resident Certificate

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Union Minister urges Centre to halt PRC rollout, citing constitutional and security concerns immediately.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately review and suspend the implementation of the Karnataka Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC), 2026, contending that the state’s notification raises serious constitutional, legal and national security concerns.

In a letter to the Union Home Minister, Karandlaje requested the Centre to intervene and direct the Karnataka government to put the issuance of Permanent Resident Certificates on hold until its constitutional validity is examined.

She argued that the eligibility criteria prescribed under the notification appear to rely primarily on local residence and verification by revenue authorities, without mandating verification of Indian citizenship through competent central agencies.

According to the Union Minister, the absence of such safeguards could allow illegal immigrants and foreign nationals residing unlawfully in the state to obtain the certificate by producing local documents or through fraudulent means.

Karandlaje said that once issued, the certificate could potentially be used to access various state government benefits, educational admissions, employment opportunities, official documentation and other public services, thereby conferring legitimacy on illegal residents.

She maintained that such a situation would undermine the Central government’s efforts to identify, monitor and deport illegal immigrants while posing a threat to national security and public order.

In her letter, Karandlaje pointed out that matters relating to citizenship, immigration, foreigners and internal security fall exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Union government under the Constitution. She argued that any state-level mechanism affecting these areas warrants careful constitutional scrutiny.

Seeking immediate action, she requested the Home Ministry to examine the constitutional and statutory basis under which the Karnataka government had issued the notification introducing the PRC.

She also sought a detailed report from the state government explaining the legal framework governing the certificate and the safeguards proposed to prevent misuse.

Further, the Union Minister urged the Centre to ensure that no Permanent Resident Certificate is issued without comprehensive verification of Indian citizenship through authorised central agencies.

Karandlaje said the implementation of the notification should remain suspended until all constitutional, legal and security concerns are addressed.

She appealed to the Union government to take appropriate measures to safeguard the constitutional framework, protect national security and uphold the principle of equality guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

The letter comes amid growing political debate over the proposed Karnataka Permanent Resident Certificate and its implications for governance, welfare eligibility and citizenship verification in the state.